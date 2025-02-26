Beef Walfare Scheme: new scheme details

Farm organisations met with the Department to nail down the details of the Beef Welfare Scheme this week.

It is crucially important that the door is left open to as many suckler farmers as possible to avail of this scheme.

Also important is that any spending necessary by the farmer is worthwhile and productive and so helps reduce farm costs, not just ‘tick the box’ spending where no actions result.

The animal health focus this week discusses the basics of calf rearing and inexpensive early animal health management issues that all farmers should refresh themselves on.

Live exports: new shipper possibility

The very fact that Brittany Ferries has decided to take livestock lorries on board, is a very significant sign of the times in terms of cattle exports out of Ireland. The ferry companies see demand and a business opportunity. The demand is reinforced by what we hear from exporters. Livestock exporters have overseas contracts that they simply couldn’t fill because they couldn’t get slots on ships. Now the Brittany Ferries’ move will help and obviously also help the dairy calf market at this critical time of the year. With strong overseas demand, it looks like this export market is going to keep cattle supplies in Ireland tight.

Dairy: bye bye Slimfast

After years of market analyst arguments and missed profit targets, I see Glanbia has finally decided to sell the SlimFast range.

As a product, it suffered during COVID-19 lockdowns and never recovered, despite investment to reignite and diversify the brand. Interestingly, I also see it selling its ‘Body and Fit’ brand.

How quickly that branded whey protein market has changed. Think of all the high-flying brands that have disappeared or have dwindled to nothing and have been replaced with own brands from Amazon and, more recently, Aldi and Lidl.

Glanbia is lucky to have the lucrative Optimum Nutrition brand and the Tirlán farmers are lucky to have the raw ingredients.

Let’s hope the contract price Tirlán agreed with Glanbia for product recognises the price rise of top end whey powder that has risen from $5,000/t two years ago closer to $11,000/t today.