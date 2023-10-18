The trends in farm output and input prices are critical to the development of farm incomes. But most product prices, and all input prices, are dependent on world markets.

Farmers do have control, however, over what they do within their own farms.

The late Adrian van Bysterveldt of Dairy New Zealand and Teagasc used to say that the most important factor in driving farm incomes was “profit from productivity”. This concept relates output produced to inputs used, where the latter is adjusted for the cost share of inputs in the value of output.

For a similar growth in output and inputs, farms that have a lower cost share will have a higher contribution from productivity to incomes than farms with a higher cost share.

Similarly, when farms experience the same price-cost squeeze, farms with a higher cost share will experience a bigger hit on incomes. Hence, the importance of the input cost share as an indicator of farm efficiency.

Trends

The trends in farm product and input prices have varied considerably over the last two and a half years or so. Fertiliser prices, on a monthly basis, increased by almost 50%; feed by over 30% and; energy by over 40%.

The price received for milk increased by 64%; cattle by 23%; sheep by 26%; pigs by 37%; poultry by 19%; cereals by 68% and fruit and vegetables by 18%.

When benchmarked against input prices, only milk and cereals experienced a price premium over the full period, while in the case of pigs the trend in prices received barely matched feed prices.

For all other products, the evolution of input prices exceeded that of product prices, and, in some cases, substantially so.

For fertilisers, the price-cost squeeze was over 20% for cattle and sheep.

In the case of fruit and vegetables, the squeeze was just under 30% for fertilisers and about 24% for energy prices. The price-cost squeeze was about 14% for poultry and potatoes.

But the price-cost squeeze has not been consistent over time for individual farm products and has also varied across inputs.

Most farming enterprises have had to deliver significant improvements in productivity just to maintain their incomes

A persistent price-cost squeeze prevailed for several products. For example, with potatoes and fruit and vegetables, a squeeze was in place for most of the period from January 2021 to July of this year and likewise for sheep.

Similarly, for cattle, a squeeze operated for most of this period for fertilisers and for the entire period for feed.

With pigs and feed, the price-cost ratio has deteriorated also over the full period and a similar trend has applied in the case of poultry.

Price premium

A price premium from January 2021 is evident for milk and feed prices up to very recently. It’s noteworthy though that a squeeze has applied in respect of fertilisers for most of the last two and a half years or so.

What’s apparent therefore is that in recent years most farming enterprises have had to deliver significant improvements in productivity just to maintain their incomes.

Cattle production has been particularly challenged in this respect.

Now, let’s benchmark the prices received by farmers against the prices paid by consumers.

Producer prices have very little impact on the inflation rate in consumer prices

Over the last two and a half years, monthly inflation in consumer food prices ranged from about 0.4% for fruit and vegetables and beef to about 0.9% for whole fresh milk.

What’s apparent, however, over this period is that there is in general a very weak relationship between consumer food prices and the related prices received by farmers.

With the exception of consumer poultry and milk prices, inflation in most consumer price categories has lagged that of producer prices and sometimes by a considerable margin.

While monthly cereal prices have increased by almost 70% between January 2021 and July of this year, bread prices only increased by 23%.

Producer pig prices grew by 37% over the same period, yet the inflation in pork prices was 14%.

Producer prices for sheep grew by 26% compared with 13% for lamb prices.

Consumer price inflation

Consumer price inflation for beef was around 13% or about 10% adrift of the cumulative growth in cattle prices over the same period.

The prices received by farmers for their fruit and vegetables grew by 18% between January 2021 and July of this year, yet the prices paid by consumers grew by 12% to 14%.

Within the vegetables category, while producer potato prices increased by 12%, consumer prices increased by only 4%.

In contrast, the cumulative increase in consumer poultry product and milk product prices increased at a much slower rate than the corresponding prices received by farmers.

Milk grew by 27% and butter grew by 21%, while over the full period producer milk prices increased by 12%.

The decline in milk prices of over 50% since last December has been accompanied by very small changes in fresh milk, butter and cheese prices of -2.4%, 0.4% and -1.4%, respectively.

In the case of poultry, farmers received a cumulative price increase of 19% between January 2021 and July of this year, in comparison to a growth of 23% in both poultry, meat and eggs.

It’s apparent, therefore, that producer prices have very little impact on the inflation rate in consumer prices.