Kerry shareholders and milk suppliers have a big decision to make in December. For the next two weeks, the first priority for all must be to get the right information.

The information meetings start next week. This will be the biggest agri deal of the year and may be the biggest career impacting decision for many Kerry, Limerick and Clare milk suppliers. We know this long running debacle is complex, and untangling the various groups of shareholders is complicated.

Future management capability and debt levels are crucial. The brands seem to be the jewel in the crown, but having the right structure and vision at the start is important.