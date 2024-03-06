The well-respected Wageningen university and research centre in the Netherlands has this week published a report suggesting that Dutch milk volumes could fall by at least 25% in the next five years.

This will force competition, change and big decisions. More international tie-ups like Tirlán and the Dutch-based Royal A-ware company that are currently commissioning the new plant in Belview can be expected.

As Irish volumes fall, the investment by all Irish co-ops will be stress-tested to make budgeted returns on investment. Ultimately, Irish milk suppliers will pay for the capacity and steel, but perhaps this is the dawning of a new crossroads for consolidation.

The Irish industry by-passed the last crossroads in favour of all processors doing their own thing. Maybe a new opportunity dawns or will farmers decide to stay on the straight road?