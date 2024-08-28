If speculation is confirmed, it looks increasingly likely that we will see a centralisation of the milk supply of the much maligned Tipperary Co-op with another processor that is geographically well positioned to process the milk of its suppliers.

While both sets of farmer directors are obviously bound by the confidentiality of the boardroom, farmers have become increasingly frustrated on the Tipperary Co-op side because of the lack of communication.

This has led to the creation of a number of breakaway groups within the Tipperary Co-op catchment that effectively have been negotiating themselves with other processors north and south.

This seems to have forced the hand of the directors and management to move. As of yet, we still don’t have the financial accounts and analysis of Tipperary Co-op for 2023.

All suppliers know is that a new CEO is now in place and even more recently, a raft of changes to staff payment and restructuring have been made.

Whatever merger, agreement or deal is struck or developed in the coming weeks, long term returns to milk suppliers on both sides must be central and must not be jeopardised or put at risk to make up for previous actions.

This week, Aidan Brennan profiles the US Glanbia Michigan plant that processes 1.3 billion litres per year, over double what a combined Arrabawn and Tipperary Co-op would process.

Unwanted deluges of rain for some

Spare a thought for those farmers in the north west and midlands that have had to deal with deluges of late August rain.

In complete contrast, many parts of the south have received some badly needed rain this week to freshen up grass fields that have been in soil moisture deficit for the last number of weeks. Last weekend, harvesting of spring crops was in full flow in Tipperary as the sun shone, while farmers in Leitrim and Galway were busy getting sucklers off the land to minimise poaching damage. The contrast could not have been more apparent.