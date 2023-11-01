Last week’s vote by the European Parliament to allow carbon removals from all land use to be part of the carbon balance sheet is a most welcome and sensible development.

Agriculture is a distinct sector when it comes to carbon. It produces carbon through agricultural activity. But it also sequesters carbon both above and below ground, and conserves carbon through afforestation. And it enables the replacement of fossil fuels by the production of energy from biomass.

The bulk of the sector’s carbon output is via methane. It has been well established that methane is a short-lived gas compared to CO2, and once ruminant animal numbers are stabilised the impact on global warming is also stabilised.

Despite this unique multi-functional role of agriculture in the production and removal of carbon, national and EU policy does not allow for this multi-functionality.

Carbon 'bins'

The land use sector is artificially partitioned into separate carbon “bins”: agricultural emissions; afforestation and other land use; and biomass production for energy.

Separate targets are set for agricultural emissions, afforestation and other land uses. Farmers cannot offset one “bin” against another. This approach negates any incentive for farmers to, for example, increase afforestation in order to offset the production of emissions.

Likewise, the production of energy from biomass can’t offset agricultural emissions, either on the individual farm or on the national farm, as this activity is located in the energy sector.

Grasslands

But what makes no sense is the failure to account for carbon removals below ground, in grasslands, and above ground, in the form of hedgerows. Again, this failure creates absolutely no incentive for farmers to maximise removals via the planting of hedgerows or the enhancement of the carbon in grasslands.

As John Gilliland – the Northern Ireland farmer, Queen’s University professor of agriculture, and member of the EU’s Soil Mission Board – argues so well: the emphasis ought to be on net emissions. That is, gross emissions from agricultural activity less carbon removals, above and below ground, and from energy-based biomass.

At present, and for the foreseeable future, the emphasis is solely on the reduction of agricultural emissions. Presumably the justification for this segmented approach is to ensure that the reduction in carbon production from agricultural activity is prioritised. According to this perspective, if removals are allowed for, it might blunt the need for reductions. The objective is to lessen the so-called “greenwashing” risk.

While the need to prioritise emissions’ reduction may or may not be a valid argument, it is important to recognise that we are, in my view, nowhere near being in a position to quantify removals on the scale that will be required, either above or below ground.

The decision of the European Parliament last week suggests that in time removals may rightfully be part of the carbon calculus in international carbon agreements. Hopefully we’ll see this outcome sometime in the early 2030s, but a lot has to be done in the meantime.

The biggest challenge is the robust measurement of removals at farm level. It needs to be recognised that this is a massive challenge, both technically and financially. One can point to the challenge of estimating emissions at farm level. I’m confident that with AgNav we can resolve this hurdle within the next few years, but the quantification of removals at farm level is a daunting task, especially below ground. Even above ground, apart from a few examples, we don’t have a real idea of what the potential level of sequestration is in our hedgerows or small woodlands. The technology to measure these sources of removal is available through LIDAR surveys, but farmers will need financial support to undertake such assessments.

Deep-soil surveys

Below ground, the measurement challenge is substantially greater. With current knowledge we can undertake periodic deep-soil surveys. These surveys will be considerably more expensive than the traditional soil surveys and will need to be much more comprehensive as they need to capture information on the vast majority of farms.

A substantial investment will be required. Northern Ireland has made a £50m (€57.5 m) commitment to complete such testing for all NI farms. In the south, no such commitment is in place. Another approach is to measure carbon fluxes directly through the use of so-called flux towers.

Flux towers

Teagasc has installed a number of flux towers on the SignPost farms, but these will only provide measures of the change in carbon removals for a handful of farms.

We’ve a fairly good handle on the quantification of removals from our forestry sector. However, when it comes to other forms of land use, and in particular peatlands, we’re relying on guesstimation.

Substantial research work is required to provide real and robust estimates on whether our peatlands, including peatlands that have been converted to agricultural use, are net emitters or net sequesters of carbon. The message is clear. There is a clear prospect now at EU level that carbon removals in agriculture will be permitted at part of the drive towards the net zero target. We need to start preparing for that prospect without delay.

And we need to realise that it will cost a lot to provide robust measurements of the net carbon produced on individual farms. The approach to the robust measurement of carbon removals should also be accompanied by a consideration of the policy options for carbon trading.

Where individual farms generate a net carbon outcome that is greater than that required to achieve the target reduction, it makes economic sense that these farms should monetise those gains through trading. The mechanics, restrictions and governance of such trading require a lot of careful thinking and planning. And while measurement is essential, it’s also necessary to provide farmers with clear pathways to enable them to efficiently reduce emissions and to enhance carbon renewals. An effective farm advisory service will be critical in this regard.