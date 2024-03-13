The price that farm output gets often comes back to simple supply and demand factors. While we are dependent on a global market, when local supplies are tight we see quick movement.

A good example of this is this week’s beef trade. A lower kill, coupled with increased retail demand has seen quotes increase which will be welcome news to winter finishers.

The live export trade is also showing a lot of positivity.

Disease restrictions across Europe are playing into Irish hands, but weanling supply is also restricted with 60,000 less suckler calf registrations, pushing weanlings to €4/kg.