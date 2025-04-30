The Land Development Agency was intended to identify and release for residential construction land controlled by the State

In an uncertain budgetary environment created by threats to global trade and to Ireland’s corporation tax bonanza, the Government has been forced to acknowledge the failure of its numerous efforts to meet the housing shortfall.

One of the magic formulae is the recurring illusion that the Government has piles of suitable sites that could be released for housing, without any site acquisition costs.

Established by statute in 2021, the Land Development Agency (LDA) was intended to identify and release for residential construction land controlled by the State. Aside from land directly owned by central Government, the LDA’s remit covers State-owned commercial companies and non-commercial agencies as well as land belonging to local authorities and their operating units.

The LDA recently released its second report on State land availability for housing, following promptly its first, which was finalised two years earlier. Unfortunately little extra State land has been discovered in the interim.

The LDA has been asked to wrestle State land away from units of the public sector which do not share the agency’s ambitions to expand housing supply.

It has been purchasing land in the private market, in competition with private developers, to augment whatever it has been able to prise away but faces bureaucratic resistance and the same obstacle course as private sector builders in the planning system.

This raises a deeper question – is there a shortage of land, most obviously in the Dublin area, or has residential development in urban Ireland, for the State as for everyone else, become too difficult?

When the LDA was established, there were expectations that the State itself would find the going easier than developers, but even public housing schemes promoted directly by local authorities have faced opposition from the Nimby interest, including residents’ associations supported by TDs and councillors.

Underutilised land, public or private, even in the clearly under-supplied urban markets, is plentiful but useless without zoning and planning permission.

Moreover, it has transpired that the State does not own as much shovel-ready land as was imagined when the agency was conceived.

The most recent report contains largely the same list of inactive sites from two years earlier, with little movement to report.

An example is the Cathal Brugha barracks in Rathmines, walking distance from the centre of Dublin and extending to 39ac or just under 16ha.

Protected structures

Even with some protected structures on site and the need for green public spaces, the site could accommodate 4,000 or 5,000 residential units at moderate densities, and close to the city, so no need for high-rise.

The British army had equipped itself with no fewer than six military barracks in Dublin, withdrew in 1921 but the military remained as the city sprawled into Meath, Kildare and north Wicklow.

The disposal of Cathal Brugha was successfully resisted by the Department of Defence as far back as 1988.

The Department of Finance, during the fiscal correction under minister Ray MacSharry also known as the first Bord Snip, had suggested the disposal to help meet demands for capital spending on equipment for the defence forces.

The Department of Defence resisted and found consultants to advise that the relocation costs would exceed the value to be realised.

By the time the fiscal crisis had passed to make way for the property bubble and an even bigger fiscal crisis 20 years later, everyone had moved on and the Rathmines site remains in State ownership to this day, ensuring a garrison for the city against insurrection by the restless hordes of Dublin 6.

On the north side of the city, the developers Hines were refused permission to supply 1,614 units for the rental market at the site of the former Clonliffe seminary, beside Croke Park and also walking distance from the city centre.

They are battling away to retrieve the project. Clonliffe is the size of a small farm and has not been used as a seminary since 2001.

Undisclosed rent

Not far away is Clontarf Golf Club, on the LDA list, just over 4km from the city centre and beside Killester DART station. Regarded as one of the poorest golf courses in the Dublin area, it belongs to Dublin City Council which had rented it out for an undisclosed rent to the members, alleged to be peanuts.

This is a greenfield site with no listed buildings aside from the clubhouse and could accommodate at least 5,000 units at moderate density. Finally the Donnybrook bus garage, property of Dublin Bus, appears on the LDA inactive list. Just 4km from St Stephen’s Green and built in the 1950s, it may look like a large shed but it is, remarkably, a protected structure.

Unlike Merrion Square or Fitzwilliam Street, the surrounding phalanx of buses is not explained by tourists snapping the architectural gems of Dublin.