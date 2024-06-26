This week, Kelsey Daly reports on a Waterford tillage farm walk. The frustration from the farmers present centered around the specific rules to manage cover crops on tillage farms.

Clearly, given the concern that fewer tillage farmers are going to consider growing cover crops which we know have many benefits, the Department needs to convene a stakeholder group before it’s too late to review the rules.

The farmers just couldn’t understand the science around many of the cover crop rules. Maybe if they were explained properly a lot of the anxiety would be relieved. We’ll happily do our best to carry clarifications or reasoning.