Over 400 farmers attended the Dairygold tillage event near Fermoy last week to hear expert analysis from Teagasc experts Dermot Forristal and Ciaran Collins.

Forristal was clear when summarising the Teagasc carbon ‘build-up’ work that it takes a long time to make a positive difference in soil carbon stocks – “25 years is a short timeframe when it comes to carbon stock building”.

Forristal was making the comments when comparing the min-till versus plough science for tillage farmers.

Ultimately in conclusion he suggested the potential big benefit for the min-till operations is that the cultivation workload can be spread out much more in the planting season and potentially this could reduce costs significantly.

Congratulations to all the farmer winners announced on the day.