Earlier this week, our own IFA County Executive was among the first to have new IFA president Francie Gorman as their guest speaker. He has clearly hit the ground running and I was surprised at the range of issues that have already landed on his desk.

Farming has always been heavily influenced by government – the need for food trumps everything else when the chips are down, but also a reasonably healthy farming sector stabilises society.

And it was in fact relations with the Government that was at the top of his list. The delay in the issuing of farm payments, especially after a year such as 2023, has become a major issue.

He emphasised that he wanted to negotiate with Government, and with the former deputy president Brian Rushe in the room, it was clear that both were united in regretting that they were forced into withdrawing from the Charter arrangement, and that a new operating agreement with Government was essential.

For the new president, it was clear that farming was about producing food.

He appealed for all farmers to unite in ensuring that the regulations, which were causing frustrations and demonstrations across Europe, would force governments to listen to farmers.

Central to his view was that a rational land use policy be developed for the country, as there is simply not enough land to meet all the competing policies and aspirations.

Not surprisingly, given that the bovine TB levels are back to where they were 30 years ago, he wanted a new approach – especially regarding deer, but also badgers.

The ash dieback report still has not been acted on, while he could not understand how we were importing timber that could well be harboring the bark beetle that could decimate our commercial plantations as it has on the continent.

On the new ICBF evaluations, he contended that nobody seemed to understand how the new indices were made up, but that the producers of Continental weanlings that were so in demand by shippers couldn’t just be abandoned.

Francie Gorman insisted he wasn’t just going to knock Government proposals, and that the organisation would suggest positive changes.

This commitment applied to the critical nitrates measures to the powers of the new food regulator and the current difficulties in the cereal sector.

This, he acknowledged, is all going to need resources in terms of staff and expertise, and he justified the recent increase in membership fees on this basis.

Given the large voting turnout that saw him elected, it is clear that both he and the IFA have a mandate to negotiate and deliver on behalf of farmers.

We wish him well in what is inevitably going to be a challenging period.