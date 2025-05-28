Despite the dramatic increase in the cost of fertilisers and the blame animal slurry gets as a pollutant, there has been little work on how to maximise its benefits and minimise its drawbacks.

While I don’t expect Teagasc to develop new slurry treatment methods, I would expect the organisation to critically measure and test the claims made by commercial companies.

The use of a standard hydrometer to give an indication of dry matter and low emission spreading equipment are both valid, but new developments are claiming such dramatic improvements in soil health, plant growth and reductions in harmful emissions, that they should be subjected to rigorous scientific analysis and measurement, and the results published.

Additives

Broadly up to now, there were biological additives. There are a number on the market and more in preparation for launching. There is also a view that a straight sulphuric acid can be useful.

Finally there is the new aeration system using electromagnetic induction. This seems to me to have some of the characteristics of a microwave cooker, but that may be over-simplistic.

This new development was dealt with in the pages of the Irish Farmers Journal a month or so ago, but what I had not realised was that this e-pulse aeration system qualifies for a TAMS grant of 60%.

This of itself is a powerful incentive for farmer uptake – it also means that the science behind the product should be capable of being understood.

The claims made for it are similar in outline, but more detailed than those made by most of the biological additive manufacturers.

As I have mentioned, I used biological additives in slurry with apparently satisfactory results as regards reducing smell and making agitation easier.

But the claims of reducing ammonia emissions by 44% and methane emissions by 35%, as well as 27% better degradation of organic matter in addition to 27% more plant growth promoting benefits for this new system are so specific and substantial, that impartial thorough assessment is important. We are fortunate to have in this country an organisation with the resources and skills to carry out such assessments.

Pressures

Given the environmental pressures Irish agriculture is being subjected to, clear guidance in this whole area of slurry treatment is now essential.

It would seem to be inevitable that if slurry’s value can be enhanced, it should make the transport of it from holdings with a surplus to less intensive farms more economic.

Some parts of the country have a concentration and separation service for slurry. What is needed is a centrally held database of farmers needing to reduce the amount of slurry applied to their land as well as farmers willing and able to import slurry.

This would save significant cost of renting more land or reducing stock numbers. It would seem at least a sensible option to be looked at by both sides.