Last Friday, the last contemporary link with the first president of the National Farmers Association (NFA, now the Irish Farmers’ Association), Juliet Greene, was laid to rest in Kilkea graveyard near Athy, Co Kildare.

She died just a few weeks short of her 102nd birthday.

Her late husband, Juan Greene, was the organisation’s first president from 1955 to 1962 and was the necessary driving force in building a national organisation that could represent all Irish farmers.

Born in England, Juliet moved to Ireland and married the Argentinian-born qualified medical doctor who never practised medicine but took up full-time farming at Levittstown, Athy, Co Kildare.

Her hugely supportive role in those early critical years of the NFA involved everything from helping with secretarial work, late-night driving all over the country as county executives were set up, as well as stepping in for her husband in running the farm.

Her life and role were captured by her sons, Nassau and Richard, as they addressed the packed church and crowd gathered in the grounds while her daughter, Jenny (Goodwin), played the church organ throughout the service.

Among those present were Alice Doyle as acting president of the IFA; former IFA presidents Tim Cullinan, John Dillon and former deputy president Ruaidhri Deasy, the son of the second president Rickard Deasy; as well as a large number of friends and farming neighbours.

Juan Greene himself died in 1979 at just 61 years of age but not before he had seen the NFA become the recognised voice of Irish farming, after it had taken a pivotal role in successfully campaigning for European Economic Community membership, pressed for the establishment of an independent agricultural research institute and spearheaded the foundation of the livestock marts system.

Greene was also central to the establishment of a farmers insurance company in FBD. The NFA’s long march and campaign for negotiating rights in 1966 have become the stuff of legend.

It was an indication of Juliet Greene’s stature that each IFA president after his election paid a courtesy visit to her at Levittstown.

She is survived by her three children Jenny, Nassau and Richard; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

May she rest in peace.