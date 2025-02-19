Years ago, when I built my first slatted house, I did it under the old farm modernisation scheme.

My plan had to be certified by the equivalent of the advisory section of Teagasc and part of the deal involved a loan from the then Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC).

When that was in place, I was issued with a form which I still have stating that “this is an exempt development and planning permission from the local authority is not necessary” – end of story.

New buildings

That first slatted house was much more than a slurry store.

There were two sheds above ground each 100 feet long with a six feet deep tank excavated under each shed and slats laid on reinforced beams.

These were new buildings – they weren’t replacing existing structures nor were they additional to existing farm facilities.

They were signed off by a reputable individual working for the State and on that basis were exempt from planning permission and qualified for grant aid. Today’s controversy and delays on the extension of needed slurry storage are over much less.

Standards have changed regarding the amount of slurry storage needed per livestock unit.

This is recognised by the introduction of new grant aid to help meet the cost of the needed expansion in slurry facilities on existing farms with existing enterprises.

So what’s the problem in recognising the reality?

How has the factual situation changed from when full new sheds were exempt from the need for planning permission?

I cannot understand why the Ministers for Agriculture, Environment and Local Government cannot agree to present an agreement for ratification by Government at cabinet and simply go ahead and permit the needed additional facilities to be put in place without any more needless delay.

If we needed an example of new needless bureaucracy causing frustration, expense and potential environmental damage, we have it in this case.