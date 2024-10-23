The book should be an obligatory read for those who want a snapshot of the historical developments that have raised Irish agricultural productivity

"We raised stocking rates from a poorly performing cow on two and a half acres to a much more productive animal on one acre.

“Science solved the problem of low output from Irish grass and tillage land and the application of good science will solve the environomental problems that have arisen while ensuring that Ireland continues to service its worldwide food markets with high quality products.”

This was the core of a remarkable contribution from Aidan Conway, formerly head of the centre, at the launch of an outstanding book, Soil Matters, detailing the progress by the application of science and particularly at Teagasc’s Johnstown Castle in Wexford.

The 1,000 acre estate was given as a gift to the Irish State by the Lacken family in the mid 1940s.

The Department of Agricuture then transferred it to The Agricutural Institute – An Foras Talúntais – when it came into being, with the help of US government funding in the late 1950s.

The book should be an obligatory read not only for those who want a snapshot of the historical developments that have raised Irish agricultural productivity astonishingly over the last 60 years. It also should be read by those needing an update in the science underlying Irish agriculture and the variation in Irish soils shown so graphically in the detailed soil surveys done for a number of counties, as well as the programme of soil analysis for individual farms that identified the soils’ nutritional needs as the basis for increased output and national competitiveness in food production.

One of the great strengths of the book is that it recognises that with increased capacity has come increased dangers of environmental deterioration.

The authors Noel Culleton, Brian Coulter and Matt Wheeler all worked in Johnstown Castle in various capacities - they have done the Irish agricultural sector a real service.