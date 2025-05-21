There was a time when all dairy co-ops agreed to open their books to independent auditors to allow them compile a ‘holistic’ milk price for milk suppliers.

The core intention was to give milk processors a chance to include other investments such as quality and sustainability bonuses that all milk suppliers didn’t get. That exercise fell apart when some individual processors pulled out for reasons such as the non-inclusion of trading bonuses or liquid milk premiums etc.

Since then, the Irish Farmers Journal monthly milk league pivoted to include a monthly, cumulative year-to-date column to lessen the month-to-month variation caused by out of season bonuses etc.

This week, Aidan Brennan summarises the annual position (for 2024) now that all retrospective bonuses have been announced and paid.

A €15,000 per farm gap for the average farm from bottom to top shows the importance of this exercise and fuels farmer directors with information to push co-op management for explanation.