Christy Moore has a great line in his song ‘Cabaret’ – ‘When the elections are all over, we’ll all be pushing up clover – everyone in the graveyard votes the same.’ Promises of grant aid for slurry storage in 2025 lack the urgency farmers or the industry need right now.

It is fair to say that a lot of farmers would have expected this to come sooner. It was announced by the minister first in October 2023 and realistically won’t commence for almost 15 to 20 months after it was first announced, that is, if it is approved.

I know of some big investments that are on hold awaiting this. It looks like they will have to wait another bit. Then they need another 12 months for planning, grant approval and good weather to get the job done.

We need more action rather than promises, and we need fast action. While the minister promises exemption on planning, would it ever be possible for farmers to be able to walk into their local County Council and ask for a Council visit?

Could they discuss with the inspector they want to spend €100k, €200k whatever, on slurry storage, and get provisional approval for an underground tank that is going to categorically improve nutrient usage on their farm? The farmer is paying for this – not the Council.

The alternative for many farmers is carry on, on a wing and a prayer, and get the pipes in after Christmas and lower the tanks. I’m not condoning that behaviour, but that is the reality on some farms.

That is partly why the EPA water quality report is the way it is.

Adviser y groupings

The other part of the minister’s announcement this week was a summary of the various groups working with farmers around the country on improving water.

We have Teagasc BETTER water adviser s, Teagasc and co-op ASSAP adviser s, Teagasc Signpost adviser s, Teagasc farm adviser s and private consultants all doing various information sharing on water.

I personally know some great adviser s working on these projects.

Are they making progress? How do we measure progress? Is it the number of farms visited? Is it the water quality results of the rivers where the farms they are working with?

If we are to take the EPA report (article 10) delivered to the EU this week, it would suggest not enough progress is being made.

Is that a fair reflection of all these initiatives? Probably not, but it seems to be the one that matters in terms of deciding the future stocking rate.

So what do we do? Is it time for farmers to come out from the shadows and really discuss water quality in front of each other? Should farmers take ownership of their catchment?

Right now as per above, we have confidential services available on request to individual farmers if they want.

If a farmer decides ‘not for me right now’ then they can probably keep the head down. Is that fair – when all farmers take the hit? No. We are either in this together or we are not.

Really in order to drive real national change, we need much better measures for farmers. We need basic understanding among all farmers and then we need leaders.

We need better measurement on farms where farmers have up-to-speed real time water quality test results and can actively learn from them.

At the moment, it’s monitoring and prosecuting agencies taking samples out of rivers, yet farmers have no information themselves. We know measurement and management drives change at farm level, so why are we not doing it?

Where farming has made progress in the last 20 years is where we have indexes, league tables and competition between various groupings of farmers on highly measurable parameters.

On the dairy front, think milk yield, milk solids, and herd fertility etc. All hugely improved on 20 years ago. Why? Farmers openly discussed, independently measured and had the tools to improve.

We only have a minority group of farmers talking about water, no independent measures and limited tools. All farmers should know their surplus nitrogen number and the trend in nitrate or phosphates in their local river.

Stocking rate

We can talk about grant aid and new adviser y groups, but this ‘living in limbo land’ on stocking rate can’t continue if any real progress is to be made. The simple reality is farmers don’t know what stocking rate they will have in 12 months time.

How do you know what to do if you don’t know where you are going? There is little point in building white elephants to store rainwater.

We need a whole of river catchment approach, it can’t be just highly stocked farmers and it can’t be just farmers.

John Comer, who has been appointed as chair of the Water Quality Working Group, needs to bring this back to farmers and lead the charge for action – we wish him well.