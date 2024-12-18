On page 24, John Gilliland outlines his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding the use of an additive called Bovaer, which has the effect of reducing methane emissions in cattle herds.

His central point is that just because it has achieved regulatory approval doesn’t mean that consumers automatically give food producers the social licence to use such an additive.

The company producing this product has a duty to inform consumers, and it is the job of the policymakers to inform citizens.

Farmers must also be armed with the information to discuss and defend its use.

Farmers and food producers need these new technologies in order to become more environmentally efficient, not less tools.