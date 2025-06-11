Discussions on CAP in recent weeks have focused on the fight to retain a ring-fenced budget for CAP post 2027. It’s a crucial challenge and politically we will need full support.

There is still plenty to protect in the current CAP. Clearly CAP reforms have not delivered on the objective of reducing the administration burden.

With this in mind, Darren Carty has compiled this week’s free supplement Protecting Farm Payments – Key Schemes and Nitrates. The huge level of complexity to ensure compliance with schemes is well known without mentioning the risks.

Nitrates rules and the cost of meeting new lower stocking rates and changing practices must all be carried by the family farm with no transition funding or compensation.

The supplement will serve as a useful guide for farmers to keep abreast of key deadline dates, rules and regulations.