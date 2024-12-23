This week, Stephen Robb details the planning application acres for solar farms in 2024. Over 14,000 acres requested for planning is not insignificant.

This is in addition to estimates of maybe 50,000 acres under solar already. It is a big change to this time five years ago. It’s hard to blame farmers – there has been an attack on livestock and tillage farming (food production) by every means – policy restrictions, red tape, price, and costs etc.

However, converting prime food producing land to energy production (solar) and essentially sterilising the soil underneath must be questioned. Other European countries seem far more advanced in their thinking on land usage around solar.

However, in many other countries, they don’t have the rich benefits of productive soil and regular rain.

Urban ban

Some countries have limited solar on poorer land and some have banned it near urban areas.

Alternatively, others are promoting and accelerating solar as a real alternative land use.

We know there are people starving in the world that would love the riches under our feet and yet we are knowingly long-term decommissioning land. I get the piece around every landowner has rights and a choice, but, be clear it will impact food productivity. At the very least let’s have a reasoned discussion and some economic and social modelling before it’s too late.

New nutrient rules in effect from January

This week we have details on the new and updated nutrient rules on livestock farms coming into effect from 1 January 2025. Two of the big ones are: slurry movement must be notified to the Department within four days of actually moving slurry.

Secondly, land away from the home farm, for a farm in derogation, will automatically be classified as having a maximum stocking rate of 170kg/HA.

We understand there may be some leeway if there’s evidence to show a higher stocking rate, but we don’t have any detail from the Department yet on this. Maybe the presence of ryegrass and a fence will be enough. Some clarity soon would be good.