News that the EU is on track to meet greenhouse gas emissions reductions by 2030 is positive, however, less positive is Ireland’s number.

Agriculture escaped the worst grades in this most recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report. Nevertheless, the EPA boss called out agriculture with a “very significant 16%” reduction up to 2030, significantly below the 25% sector target.

It’s hard to disagree with EPA director general Laura Burke about one thing – we quickly need to move from policy aspiration to implementation and investing for the future.

Great to hear the much anticipated land use review is complete, now let’s see some plans.

It is also positive to see new Irish specific research information included in updated carbon budgets and sectoral ceilings.

International default figures have been replaced to better reflect what happens on Irish farms. This is why researchers have a role.

At this week’s EPA conference, IBEC’s Danny McCoy hit the nail on the head for many in the farming business when he said talking about climate change in isolation is a generational failure.

He was of course alluding to the fact that farmers have to stay in business and remain competitive to allow them invest in green technologies and it shouldn’t be an either-or conversation.