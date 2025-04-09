This week, the majority of tillage farmers across the country will be happy to be up-to-date on crop management and sowing ahead of the forecast rain next week. It’s a far cry from this time last year, as farmers scrambled to get work done in dire ground conditions.

It seems crops are in good shape across the country and have good potential.

It’s not simple, this year’s Crop Protection Magazine shows more products leaving the market and resistance build-up to chemicals. However, one researcher says 15t/ha of winter wheat can still be achieved on the best land, with fertility and weather in its favour. It signals the yield potential at the top end.

The good weather has no doubt slowed the exit from tillage and made some challenges easier.

However, the sector needs to be able to embrace new technologies and see more research into chemical alternatives. Gene editing has taken another step at EU level in recent weeks, but it could still be 10 years before we see any of these crops on the market. The world is moving much faster than that.