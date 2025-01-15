Linking trading to milk price has never sat easy with me. If a co-op is big enough to trade competitively, then it should be able to deliver good prices for farmers, and that will deliver the custom.

The same way we have always maintained rules around not being able to join co-op committees unless you trade a certain volume with the co-op doesn’t sit easy with me.

The bottom line is linking a contractual milk supply arrangement and subsequently tying in a trading requirement with an annual milk price top-up makes for lazy management.

Why would co-op management strive to deliver the best input prices if milk suppliers were financially incentivised/penalised to trade/not trade with the same supplier in order to get a milk price top-up?

Open door

In terms of engaging with co-op management and directors around concerns, there is normally an open door. The farmers are the owners. They have local area and co-op representation.

Working through these channels should be the first step. Perhaps that happened?

I don’t know. It seems highly unusual to move to a public meeting ahead of proper negotiations in private, with fellow owners, before airing dirty laundry in public.