Windblown areas wait for up to a year and more for a felling licence.

In this week’s forestry feature we outline the Swedish approach to the country’s disastrous storm damage by the then storm co-ordinator.

The main difference between Ireland and the Swedish or German response was the speed of action. While the early work by the Irish taskforce in quantifying the volumes and locations of windblown forests has been laudable, the action oriented approach is missing.

Ireland has no storm co-ordinator and has yet to put a strategic plan in place three months after storm Éowyn. The taskforce has met only a handful of times compared to daily meetings in Sweden after storm Gudrun.

These meetings involved actions to deal with timber mobilisation and storage between the Swedish Forest Agency and relevant government departments in transport, industry and environment.

The taskforce engagement with Forest Europe is welcome. Experienced Swedish or German help would be a further aid.

Timber measurement and pricing is proving to be a contentious issue in the aftermath of storm Éowyn. Measurement systems should be made available to private forest owners, who otherwise will be exposed to measurement and pricing inaccuracies.

The role of Irish marts

The role marts play on an island like Ireland for a farming business dependent on livestock trading is easy to underestimate.

In the same way, the importance of live exports is now very clearly evident. Almost 180,000 heads have left our island already this year, with most stock purchased through a mart. The transparency and honesty it brings to the market is real not to mention guaranteed security of payment for its customers.

Credit management

Tight credit management at mart level is more important now than ever given the increased price of stock. Extended credit for certain individuals trading with relatively small marts can lead to difficult consequences for every shareholder in the mart.

Scale isn’t everything when it comes to local marts. The local aspect has been redefined of late with the ability for online purchasing of stock.

This technology is a game-changer, and means that purchasers can participate in the sales no matter where they are located.

While marts are also benefiting from the increased cattle prices, the big challenge for marts will be catching up on much needed reinvestment and strategic investment given current EU and Irish livestock policy.