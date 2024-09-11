It’s hard to take out a loan without a green rate attached to it nowadays. What exactly this ‘green’ rate means for the long-term viability of the project I’m not exactly sure.

There are plenty of dairy and tillage businesses going green, but currently in the red, despite a net milk price close to 50c/lt and a grain price of €200/tonne.

The IFA series of cashflow awareness meetings is throwing up plenty of food for thought for all parties. Farmers are hurting after a difficult 2024. The farmers in Mullingar on Monday night detailed long delays in loan applications.

The banks are taking the heat. The banks know they have communication issues as they transition. For many farmers, it’s the simple piece of walking into a bank for a quick meeting or a quick phone call that they can no longer do which frustrates most.

The range of options and availability of cash is clearly not a problem if we are to listen to the bank members participating in the meetings. Repayment capacity remains the non-negotiable.

For unsecured borrowing, farmers are well advised to have a watertight business plan. There is competition in the market.

Farmers clearly need to shop around. There are various banking products suitable for different investments.