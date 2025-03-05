The proposal to implement a hill sheep breeding programme, as outlined last week at the Sheep Ireland industry meeting (see page 35), is a welcome development. This is the first step in a number of initiatives which are required to support a side of the sheep sector that has been largely forgotten. In recent Irish Farmers Journal editions we heard all about the challenges facing the sector from Teagasc, and the very real risk of land abandonment starting to creep in to areas on the Comeragh mountains. Teagasc adviser Caitriona Foley called out that ‘less talk and more action’ is required. The foundations of the breeding programme are based on a successful outcome from a funding submission under the European Innovation Partnership fund. Hopefully this will come to fruition, but if not, it should not cast a line through the project – it is simply too important not to exhaust other sources of funding. We are hearing increased concerns from hill sheep farmers about discussions on rewetting plans taking place behind closed doors. Farmers need to be part of any discussions that affect their lands and livelihood. We need more research on how hill areas can contribute proactively to delivering on environmental good and food production, not plans that may reduce vibrancy in these areas.