Looking beyond what’s in front of your eyes only is the core objective behind the establishment of ICBF.

We see the fruits of this in the ICBF analysis, showing the top 20% of Angus cross cattle ranked on CBV yielded €82 per head more when compared to the bottom 20%.

This shows the power of genetics with an independent database in the background.

We are lucky in Ireland to have this database in the hands of farmers with commercial companies and breed societies working with ICBF.

The fact that the Simmental society passed a motion at their annual general meeting not to publish ICBF evaluations in catalogues is an action of last resort.

Whether they agree or disagree with the information, not publishing evaluations for breeders is a big step that could have a long lasting impact.

Hopefully both parties can continue to engage with each other to find a solution to this impasse.