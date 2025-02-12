The Boortmalt decision this week to cut malt contracts smells a lot like the ministerial proposal announced to abandon the straw incorporation scheme last July when some farmers had already chopped straw.

Since before Christmas, malting barley growers ordered seed in good faith from merchants, around a plan they both developed. However, when Boortmalt was announcing sustainability programmes and carbon price top-ups this week, there was no indication of cuts to malt contracts. Now the cuts are announced, the sorry mess leaves a sour taste. We wait with interest to hear these changes explained by Boortmalt (see more on pages 3 and 7).

What makes this news particularly difficult this week is that last Friday, the Tillage Vision grouping met. The group met for the first time in May 2023 and published a report in May 2024. In April 2024, the then Minister Charlie McConalogue announced a €100/ha payment was due to be paid in the coming weeks. It now seems that payment, announced to help farmers in a difficult season (to be paid this week), is now part of the 2025 budget. Is it any wonder the tillage area is in decline with this sort of messing going on, not to mind the land use pressures and cost increases the sector has to hurdle. Trust and stability is key for growers where margins are slim. While sustainability bonuses are important, they pale into insignificance when matched with badly timed critical announcements almost hidden from view.