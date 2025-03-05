The difficulties around malting barley contracts for farmers, highlighted by Siobhan Walsh on pages 38 and 39, essentially shine a spotlight on the difference between a co-operative owned by farmers and a private company.

The milk business in Ireland is now almost 95% in co-operative hands, the meat business is in private hands, and the tillage sector is in a mix of private and co-op owned businesses.

Everyone still needs to work together, in a private or co-op business, but ultimately, there must be direction from the top on the goals and outcomes the business needs.

Boortmalt Group, a fully-owned subsidiary of the Axereal, the French co-op, at the very least seems intent on retaining or increasing company margins and is sending mixed signals on crop margins to growers, at a time when Boormalt wants to grow malt volumes. The malting premium over feed is one of the bright lights for tillage farmers in terms of possibilities to improve margins. It always has been.

However, it takes a level of expertise, resource, and risk to deliver. When it works, it works for everyone.

Let’s hope some clarity is forthcoming from Boortmalt. It’s just such a pity that negotiations and fact finding missions like this IFA Boortmalt meeting are not held at sensible times of the year so farmers and the industry can plan with options. The dye is cast on planting for 2025.

The US cattle trade seems oblivious of any trade war machinations coming out of President Trump’s oval office.

The trade for light cattle continues to hit between €7 and €9/kg ($US7.48-$US9.62), with Angus suck calves still selling for in excess of $1,000 per calf (€935), as ranch owners continue to compete for scarce stock (p37).

On p36, Brendan Dunford details the evolution of the Maher suckler farm in south Tipperary. There are thousands of this type of farm in the west. This Tipperary farm is a former dairy family farm that could easily be achieving €20,000 tax-free land leasing income. Instead the Mahers are deciding to continue to farm in suckler mode. Obviously they have a huge interest in the social, nature, but also economic side of farming.

Establishing a small organic suckler herd, joining ACRES general scheme, BISS and revenue from stock sales make it work for the Mahers. There are numerous family suckler farms in this space and if they are going to be enticed out of farming by land use designations, then it destroys the very fabric and future of livestock farming.