Farmers take a leap of faith and take on most of the risk when they drop the grain seeds in the ground. We are so fortunate that the weather right now for tillage farmers allows for field work. It is such a joy compared to 12 months ago.

The most recent breakdown in communication between Boortmalt and its growers, with the merchants like piggy in the middle, has left a scar. Last Monday’s IFA meeting, held as farmers were planting crops, didn’t heal all the cuts, but at least it was a forum to talk through some of the issues.

In a co-op structure, news and information moves fast through the representative structure. When a private company like Boortmalt is at the top, they have other priorities. Unfortunately, sometimes the individual farmers are last to hear and it is too late for work carried out or inputs purchased.

Nobody is disputing every commodity goes through hard patches. In addition, without Boortmalt’s investment and commitment to grain processing here, none of this farmer premium would be realised. However, nothing beats regular communication well in advance of field work.

A key part of this signal for farmers is price and what costs are levied against farmers, or how price is established. Without clarity, it often breeds more discontent. Cost duplication without explanation also frustrates farmers. Hopefully both sides have lessons learned from this latest skirmish. Tillage farmers need a malting premium to survive. Read more on pages 3 and 8.