The fact a senior Teagasc researcher clearly publicly states uncertainty remains around “how” to rewet should set alarm bells ringing in the Department. It highlights once again the challenge associated with managing EU and Department expectations of achieving 10,000 hectares of rewetting in 2025 and 80,000 hectares by 2030.

Pat Touhy said there remains a lack of clear information on where such rewetting works would be appropriate and feasible on grassland peat soils. The uncertainty continues into how these works should be carried out, the net benefits and the implications for the surrounding landscape.

Is it any wonder farmers boil over with frustration? A senior Teagasc researcher who has been working on rewetting and associated projects for years still has many questions unanswered. No answer to how this national policy should be rolled out or the net benefits of rewetting yet farmers and farmland is being targeted as we speak for these initiatives.