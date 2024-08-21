Following queries, I feel it is important to outline our history with the online bidding tool called MartBids.

MartBids was in development as far back as 2016, and we launched its catalogue service for farmers in Spring 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the introduction of the bidding app to the market. The app has grown and developed in recent years.

The Irish Farmers Journal has a long history of supporting and working in partnership with livestock marts given the level of transparency and security of payment that livestock marts provide to Irish farmers.

The Irish Farmers Journal is committed to protecting marts as a sales avenue for farmers, and the introduction of the app was part of this commitment.

The Irish Farmers Journal has no plans to introduce charges to users using the app to buy, sell or view sales. The service we provide is to the marts, and we intend to continue with this model of service.

Thousands of cattle are sold on MartBids weekly and users compliment the ease of use, reliability and video quality. It’s always being refined and improved. Feel free to get in touch with any queries.

Slurry investment

To think that farmers with 20 suckler cows and 50 sheep need to invest around €20,000 in new slurry spreading equipment to spread one day of slurry a year is impossible to stack up.

We know farm margins are paltry on these farms. I know contractors offer an option in some parts of the country, but bigger operators take preference.

We badly need innovation if farmers are going to have to invest. Is a partnership or shared model out of the question?

We have seen it work in Cork for dairy farmers – surely it can work for lower stocked drystock farmers?

There is a model and a contract already written down. If three farmers shared a new investment and managed it well it could be a win win.