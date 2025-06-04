Clearly there is need for some formal discussion or negotiation between sawmills and private growers when it comes to timber pricing.

The recent wind damage brings this further up the priority list as timber on the ground quickly degrades, and purchasing on weight if left for a long time before processing could lead to significant losses.

If the sawmills are selling the finished product in cubic metres, it would seem a much fairer system if they purchased from private growers in the same way (see p18).

However, if over 60% is sold by weight like the sawmills counter claim, then maybe “weight” has some relevance. Clearly there is a need for Teagasc or some independent arbitrator to establish whether price or cubic metres is the way to go.

We have had these sorts of mature conversations in other sectors. It might require a lead in time but that should not prevent the right outcome.

The dairy industry changed to paying from milk volume to milk solids because the milk processors sell milk solids. If milk factories want more milk solids, they must send the right price signal to milk suppliers.

Beef farmers are paid for weight and grade because beef processors sell on weight and size. Timber should be sold on what the market returns.

Planning dilemma real barrier for some farmers

Despite the uncertainty around environmental restrictions and what level of product farmers may be able to produce in the coming years, there are still many farmers willing to invest and improve on farm nutrient storage. Farmer enthusiasm hasn’t been matched by the Department.

The required urgency to update Department costings and to at least fast track planning to further help the environment is simply not forthcoming.

It’s a shame that we have farmers willing to invest and spend hard earned money and for one reason or another, they are stalled in making that investment (see more page 44 in Focus from Martin Merrick).