Another very obvious sign of the cost price squeeze at farm level are the latest statistics from the FTMTA showing new tractor sales back 13% year to date (see Machinery supplement).

Like a lot of other investments, it is clear all farmers are holding back on purchasing, not alone tractors but other investments also, until they get some clarity and vision on where businesses can go.

For many, the Nitrate derogation holds the key to future investments for a lot of farmers.

Whatever happens at the next derogation review, Irish officials will have to look for a long term plan if farmers are to be expected to invest on farm in additional nutrient management.

ACRES no good for long-term gain

ACRES continues to cause nothing but headaches for farmers and the Department. This week, the Climate Change Advisory Council and it’s chairperson Marie Donnelly launched a biodiversity report and they got this one right.

The report clearly states that long term support and programmes are needed for farmers beyond the current CAP to incentivise the uptake of nature-friendly farming practice.

Once again they call for an integrated land use strategy to support climate biodiversity and water quality goals.

How many times does this have to be called for to get action? Badly thought-out pop-up schemes are no good for long-term nature gain.

Water quality rules should apply to all

Farmers working with local inspectors and specialists have improved water quality in rivers irrespective of where livestock numbers have gone on the immediate land feeding into those rivers.

As a sole trader, a farmer is responsible and must take on the responsibility to try and keep pollutants out of rivers.

When farmers see a body like Uisce Eireann knowingly polluting waterways and rivers with inadequate and sometimes no waste water treatment, it very much frustrates them in light of the fact they have spent millions and millions of euro trying to manage nutrients.

When farmer livelihoods depend on water quality improving, this sort of behaviour is another obvious sign of disconnected policy and unequal opportunities at government level.