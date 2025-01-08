We were awaiting the Department’s terms and conditions for the latest scheme around the incentives to drive renewable investment on farm at the end of last year. They arrived on 31 December, and on Stephen Robb outlines the details and his considered opinion.

What do we know now? We know planning permission is a challenge at the best of times for individual or community renewable projects. We know there could be an eight to 10 year waiting or ‘lead in’ period on projects.

The market or value of energy generated is a second risk. This week, we got the actual number in terms of the tariff rate guaranteed by the Department for energy produced under this scheme, and it has disappointed.

The Department contends that if they set it higher that general consumers might lose out, so they have to strike a balance.

Grid connection

The third risk with these projects is grid connection. It can be a challenge locally, but improvements are planned and in progress.

With this week’s announcement it seems that on the face of it, this tariff rate is below expectations and not going to give the injection or boost to farmers that they need to take on the project risks.

Another lost opportunity. We have to be real with farmers – experience has shown there are unseen risks and unforeseen costs.

Now, if on paper at least, the project upside or viability is limited before it even starts, the farmer involvement will similarly be poor.

Farmers row in to keep roads clear across the country

Did anyone ever doubt that farmers would keep rural Ireland’s roads clear and useable during a week of snowy, cold weather?

Much like the maintenance of trees and hedges, the home for biodiversity, and the green and golden fields that frame our countryside for tourists, often what farmers do is taken for granted.

Across the midlands, south and east, farmers put the shoulders to the wheel without having to be asked. They quietly and quickly carried the cost and effort.

We hope memories live longer when the next crisis blamed on farmers or rural dwellers comes on the airwaves.