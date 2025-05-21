The Department confirmed that they are using old rather than updated scientific figures to calculate annual 2024 stocking rate levels.
Higher stocked farms could be reduced by 10-20kg/ha if the updated numbers were used, as was promised.
The Department solution is that those over 220kg/ha are going to be updated. A real-time tool to review and predict organic nitrogen levels (stocking rate) on farm is badly needed. See more on p8 and p63.
The Department confirmed that they are using old rather than updated scientific figures to calculate annual 2024 stocking rate levels.
Higher stocked farms could be reduced by 10-20kg/ha if the updated numbers were used, as was promised.
The Department solution is that those over 220kg/ha are going to be updated. A real-time tool to review and predict organic nitrogen levels (stocking rate) on farm is badly needed. See more on p8 and p63.
SHARING OPTIONS: