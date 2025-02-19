The forestry sector sometimes gets an unfair crack of the whip, explaining itself when faced with adversity. Since the strong winds of storm Éowyn knocked upwards of 12,000ha in the west and midlands, and much more around the country, the sector has been reeling. Over the last few weeks, we have explained some of the case studies and the ‘counting of the cost’ continues (see p45). What many farmers don’t realise is that removing this timber at a time when the market is effectively flooded with windblown timber has margin consequences, but also additional cost as machinery and expertise to manage this scale is limited. The Department seems proactive with meetings ongoing and I’ve been told they are productive. However, the hesitancy around felling licences could yet prove a sticking point. We must also remember that when trees are lying down, current productivity is zero and the next crop isn’t growing either. Farmer livelihoods don’t stand still.