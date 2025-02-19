Farmers jokingly say when prices are right, every animal is worth looking after, but I, and all other farmers know, whether it’s calves or lambs, farmers always look after newborn stock if that means staying up all night.

Tullamore Farm Manager, Shaun Diver is almost half way through calving and he has 28 sucklers calved and he has 24 ‘high index, high quality, replacement heifer calves on the ground as a result of using sexed semen and an investment by the farm in collars to make it possible for him to use sexed AI semen.

This result is neither an endorsement of sexed semen or the collars. Time will tell on both of those technologies when the results are matched with the relevant financials. See p38.