A significant change in the operation of TB eradication is required. The incidence is going in the wrong direction while the cost increases. BVD was the same. Some will say I’m comparing apples and oranges, but at the time farmers were getting hit with calf health problems, deaths, losses, herd fertility issues, etc.

It impacted the farmers’ pockets and wellbeing. Teagasc, the vets, animal health companies, the Department of Agriculture, the universities, the co-ops, etc, were all doing what they could to help. However, it wasn’t until a team was put together dedicated to BVD eradication that progress was achieved.

Collective impact

Individually, each entity was doing its best, but working collectively, the impact on the goal was much greater. I fully appreciate the cost of BVD eradication continues, and was more than anticipated at the outset.

However, we are still within touching distance of BVD-free status. Animal Health Ireland took responsibility. There were plenty of naysayers at the time.

The TB parallels are strong. It’s a silent killer, and I know that there are hundreds of people working day and night on TB to the best of their ability. It’s just not working well collectively. There is just too much subjectivity.

Minister Martin Heydon and Chief Veterinary Officer June Fanning must take responsibility. We just can’t continue fighting over trading, compensation and wildlife.