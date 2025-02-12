On page 22, Anne O’Donoghue talks to former general secretary of the ICMSA Ciaran Dolan about Producer Organisations (PO).
Clearly they have a role in a European context, with almost 3,000 established POs allowing them to negotiate with purchasers.
Have they a role in Ireland for dairy farmers? I’ll probably say ‘no’, given that the vast majority of milk is produced in a co-op model, which is essentially a large producer group.
This is the critical difference to the UK or to Europe. In the UK and Europe, private companies buy a lot of the milk and tensions between individual farmers and purchasers often escalate.
Have they a role in other sectors here? I wouldn’t rule them out as quick and they are worth exploring further, given the processor and supermarket dominance.
On page 22, Anne O’Donoghue talks to former general secretary of the ICMSA Ciaran Dolan about Producer Organisations (PO).
Clearly they have a role in a European context, with almost 3,000 established POs allowing them to negotiate with purchasers.
Have they a role in Ireland for dairy farmers? I’ll probably say ‘no’, given that the vast majority of milk is produced in a co-op model, which is essentially a large producer group.
This is the critical difference to the UK or to Europe. In the UK and Europe, private companies buy a lot of the milk and tensions between individual farmers and purchasers often escalate.
Have they a role in other sectors here? I wouldn’t rule them out as quick and they are worth exploring further, given the processor and supermarket dominance.
SHARING OPTIONS: