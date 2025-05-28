Australian farming is not long recovered from long-term drought, so much so it decimated herds and flocks for years.

Now southern parts of Australia are once again suffering badly (pages 22-23). It highlights once again the impact weather can have on farmers and food production. Thankfully rain has arrived to most parts of Ireland over the last week and grass growth rates have recovered.

In places where first-cut silage has been harvested, the regrowths are excellent. Those waiting to harvest first-cut look like they will have to wait another while, as the mixed weather looks set to continue.

Thankfully, the recent rains almost guarantee that enough winter feed will be harvested over the coming weeks. The weather in the next six weeks will decide quality.