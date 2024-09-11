The FBD Young Farmer of the Year award showcases all that is good about a food and agri industry that evolves, pivots, and makes the impossible actually possible.

This year’s winner is Cavan man Christopher Cahill who works in Westmeath. He summed it up perfectly in his winning speech, outlining how he has brought his skill-set, drive and passion to an existing dairy farm to allow him prosper in his career.

The merging of Cahill’s youthful drive with the assets, skill and know how of the land owner Tony McCormack has allowed his career to prosper.

His long term ambition is to own farmland, but in the meantime he is on a journey to do what he can to progress his career and passion.

That involved completing an ag science degree in dairy business in UCD, setting up his own private grass consultancy business and importantly, teaming up with a land owner who is open to trying something different.

Christopher linked up with Tony through the Land Mobility service, which aims to match up land owners with prospective farmers. It has proven a successful match-making service, with Tony bringing the land and Christopher the cows.

For every young ambitious farmer, you need an equally receptive land owner or family member to step back to allow the next generation through.

In many cases, this is often the most difficult piece for so many that have toiled, invested and poured their passion into a business. They often are so proud and personally invested in the farm or business that they find it difficult to take that step back.

Heroes

In many ways, these are the heroes of the day because without a parent stepping back or a land owner willing to hand over the reins, the youthful ambition fails to shine.

Let’s not fool ourselves – like all partnerships, there are failures. In many cases, it might be a clash of personality or a vision and plan that hasn’t been articulated or detailed enough at the start.

Roads do part, but if the exit plan has been discussed at the start, often both parties can go on to successful alternatives.

The diversity of roles and occupations that the Macra competition semi-finalists displayed this year again shows what young people are doing to make their path in farming.

Contract rearing, social farming, egg production, farm advising, producing showjumpers, marketing home produced yoghurt and milking goats were just some of the tasks and roles that the young people from all over Ireland discussed with the judges.

Often these enterprises are a stepping stone to a bigger goal, so it is important that the business case for the core agri sectors holds up. To this end, we need viable dairy, cattle, sheep and tillage businesses that can support young and old.

Shinagh Farm Open Day

I was taken aback by the facts displayed at the Shinagh Farm Open Day near Bandon last week. A well-established dairy farm had only grown nine tonnes of grass year-to-date.

Even assuming a positive twist in September and October to maybe end up at 11 tonnes grown, it’s a far cry from the 15, 16, 17 and 18 tonnes the farm has produced in the past).

Weather

This result shows the impact of the weather in 2024, the nitrogen reduction policy, and the weaknesses in some of the new alternatives. Filling that much of a feed gap for a family dairy farm stocked relatively lowly could put a family business in very big trouble.

College fees, merchants and loans must be repaid. The cost of replacement feed and the stress and mental anguish of not producing enough feed needs careful attention and measurement.

We can’t just brush it under the carpet. There are valuable lessons for farmers, policymakers and those working in the trade.

Young people, the next generation, need a viable future, and there is an onus on the industry to provide for that. Well done to all in the organising of this year’s Young Farmer of the Year competition.