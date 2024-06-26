This week we remember all those that died tragically from 1937 to 2024 on Irish farms on page 20 by listing the names and counties of those who have died.

We wish Embrace Farm and its service this weekend the best. It is with a special fondness we remember so many taken from us far too early doing what they love and what we all love – farming, producing food and living the 24/7 lifestyle that is caring for livestock and farms.

It is with a special sadness we also remember the passing of our friend Micheál Ó’Muircheartaigh, the voice of the GAA, and rural Ireland for so many.

We fondly remember when he enthralled large crowds who visited the Irish Farmers Journal stands at Ploughing matches in the past. He really reflected the place he hailed from in west Kerry and farming and rural Ireland was close to his heart. May he rest in peace.