The best shed has been outdoors for the last month, as unusual November temperatures reached a peak of 14-15 degrees on some farms during the week.
On pages 50 and 51 of the Winter Focus supplement, Martin Merrick interviews Scottish shed expert Jamie Robertson about shed design in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. Robertson is critical about some design features especially around air inlet and outlets based on various shed stocking rates.
It makes for compulsive reading if you are thinking about changing vents before the winter really kicks off or designing a new shed.
