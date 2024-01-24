Above we discuss the expected output fall in in EU and Irish meat circles. Is the same output slide on the cards for the tillage sector? Siobhan Walsh has statistics to suggest it is for 2024 at least.

The slide has already started in our near neighbours across the water. It is important to remember how the game has changed in the UK. The 2024 basic payment will be 50% of what it was in 2020, and will be phased out completely by 2028.

A new land management scheme has been started and expectedly, interest from farmers is building. Another aspect is countryside management schemes that reward certain behaviours. When you see large farms in the UK, on the best of land, with more favourable weather for cereals, suffer significant losses in 2023, we have to take note.

After investing huge money and effort, if there was an alternative, why would you in your right mind take on the risk? It’s simple economics, farmers can’t keep going to the bank manager to fill a €50,000 gap between outout prices and costs.

So even if the 2023 UK winter wheat did well in terms of price and yields, it is clear that farmers are deciding to turn away. UK farmers have the option to get paid for leaving the land idle.

In many cases, farmers are signing up to this and effectively turning away from producing oilseed rape and break crops to replace them with nothing.

The stubble will be left idle and farmers sign up to a countryside stewardship agreement where they can’t spray, apply fertiliser, top or graze.

Essentially fields will be left fallow so the farmers in effect are de-risking the business from weather, low price and normal crop challenges like pests and disease etc.

They get paid £589/hectare (€688/ha) or €280 per acre.

Leaving Irish land fallow may seem strange at a time when the aim is to increase cropping area.

However, it may be the best way to keep land in tillage farms at a time of a seed shortage, reduced crop incomes and when demand for rented land is high. Farmers need clarity and visibility soon if it’s on the cards.

Important political year

Munster IFA Chairman Munster IFA chairman Conor O’Leary was speaking in Dungarvan this week at the Waterford IFA Annual General Meeting.

He was crystal clear that food producers and farmers and those representing farmers need to tool up on information, knowledge and key farmer requirements for what he expects will be a very important political year.

With European, local and potentially a general election in the autumn, O’Leary said there is an onus on everyone in our industry to develop a plan on what is important for farmers and food producers across the country.

His theory on the general election autumn date is that some sitting TDs are potentially going to get elected to Europe and rather than ‘by-elections’, the Government will call a general election before winter.

We must wait and see, but, irrespective of when, farmers and farming need a clear plan on what is important sooner rather than later.

As local Waterford dairy farmer William Keane said from the floor, one of the areas we need our politicians and policymakers to understand is the Junior Certificate science on basic photosynthesis – showing that farmers and livestock participate in the carbon cycle.

This is very different to other carbon counting mechanisms that can aim for net zero because they are not part of a cycle.

VAT debacle needs further clarity

While maybe not the outcome some farmers will want, it seems the Revenue Commissioners are dead set against heat and health monitoring devices in terms of VAT reclaim, as well as some forms of slurry storage such as slurry bags.

On the positive side, it seems the IFA delegation has made progress on some handling equipment such as drafting gates and new-build parlours.

I’m still not sure why parlour extensions are not allowed, let’s hope some further sense and clarity can be brought to the matter sooner rather than later as farmers plan for investment in 2024.