Each day, it seems like more anaerobic digestion (AD) development companies rather than farmers are eyeing up the Irish market as an untapped biomethane goldmine.

High grass yields are the reason why the European Commission has consistently identified Ireland as having the highest biomethane potential per capita out of any EU country.

However, the goalposts for growing grass and using nutrients in Ireland are changing.

The much-hyped National Biomethane Strategy, the roadmap as to how we’re going to develop the 200 AD plants needed by 2030, turned out to be a document with little substance or direction.

Finding direction

The basic strategy consultation questions point towards a government that is struggling to find direction on to how to follow through with biomethane commitments, despite having worked on this strategy for nearly a year.

It looks like the AD game is turning into an industry for big money players. Farmers can be big money players, but probably best structured through co-ops.

With average planning costs in excess of €300,000, huge grid connection fees and no sign of real support, the AD sector looks doomed for farmers before it gets off the ground.

Seasoned developers backed by billion-euro funds can play the game. The last-minute decision to put the draft strategy to consultation may yet prove to be a lifeline for farmers.