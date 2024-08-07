The recent steadying and slight recovery in factory lamb prices is occurring at a critical timeframe with breeding ram, hogget and ewe lamb sales ramping up.

It was encouraging to see the Tullow sheep breeders record a vibrant trade on Wednesday).

Tighter numbers and record cull ewe prices generated extra competition.

The latter record cull ewe prices are a double-edged sword – they are helping farmers to source replacements with greater confidence, but there is also a real risk that producers will be incentivised to take the higher money and reduce numbers.

The variable appetite reported from some ram sales points to reduced demand from commercial producers.

Factories have a key role in the coming weeks to return maximum prices from the market, with this responsibility key to safeguarding their own future supplies.