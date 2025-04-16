The new CAP conditionality measure introduced this year is causing a fair degree of angst and confusion at farm level.

Our Department officials say they are waiting on Europe to finalise what has been sent over to Brussels. Many farmers and planners seem totally unaware of what peatland plots are included or not or the consequences of ticking the box on BISS forms to sign up to this new measure of conditionality.

Tick the box

In effect, farmers have to apply to BISS as in many cases, it’s the only income many have and the majority will apply for BISS. It means that regardless of consequences, farmers have to tick the box for GAEC 2 and many are effectively ticking a box not knowing what they are signing up to, fearing that it will get more onerous in future years.

Farmers are concerned that if they have sheds and houses on GAEC 2 plots and then in the future they want to put up another shed, will they be allowed?

GAEC 2 screens.

Rumours that this GAEC 2 might turn into an eco scheme or an environmental scheme remain just that, rumours for the moment. The current environmental ACRES scheme is still a very big issue with estimates suggesting some 7,500 farmers from 2023 and 2024 still have to be paid.

What will control the weeds?

The discovery of a field with a plant resistant to glyphosate is worrying. The farmer and agronomist who discovered this were experienced, proactive and recognised something was wrong. How many fields out there have resistant weeds that have not been found? The problem of herbicide resistance to a number of products is probably bigger than we know.

Some of the products that are successfully controlling weeds are heading off the market due to regulations in the coming years.

If they are dangerous, they should not be used. However, alternatives are needed and our Department of Agriculture needs to start to work proactively to find them.

It’s another major threat to modern crop management.