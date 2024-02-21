Irish farming needs to use more, not less grass to survive. Given our geographical location, our premium brands, and our weather patterns, we need to keep grass front and centre.

If a farm grows less grass because less bag nitrogen is spread, then it must destock or introduce clover to provide the nitrogen to the grass.

Otherwise it turns into a farm that has no European or global competitive advantage. At this time of the year, it takes commitment and know how to get out to grass.

Low carbon grain

The Tirlán and Teagasc initiative to put real numbers on the carbon value of Irish grain must be complimented.

At the announcement of the results in fairness both Tirlán speakers John Kealy and John Murphy called out that the focus must be on more research to further improve the knowledge gap.

What does low carbon grain mean for the grain farmer? Tirlán is clear it wants to be competitive in premium markets. Kealy gave the example that Tirlán oat products are more expensive than competitors, however, US customers are choosing them over Canadian product for example, for quality, consistency and carbon is a part of what they want.

So while farmers might not get a direct low carbon payments, Tirlán these low carbon results will help secure premium markets and they’ll be paid the grain premium.