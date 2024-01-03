It is interesting to see two small scale biogas plants getting the green light as demonstration units to run alongside a farm operation.

The IrBEA led project aims to uncover the real costs of establishing and running small scale (30 to 40KW) plants that can use the energy produced on farm, but, also of course supply feed stock.

If these are to work in Ireland, you would expect they will work in a county like Cork that has a good mix of agri sectors and some large centres of population.

The plants in the planning pipeline are much larger than these, so the sooner results start flowing the better in terms of investment decisions.